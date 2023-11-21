Russia delivers another 27 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Xinhua) 10:17, November 21, 2023

MOSCOW, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Russia has delivered another 27 tons of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement Monday.

It said that an Il-76 plane carrying the aid had already arrived at the airport in El-Arish, which is the nearest Egyptian airport to the Gaza Strip.

The humanitarian aid, including generators, clothes, bandage materials, and food, will further be handed over to representatives from the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, who will deliver it to the Gaza Strip.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said Saturday that it had delivered a total of 190 tons of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

