Russia thwarts Ukraine's drone attack on Moscow: defense ministry

Xinhua) 14:24, August 23, 2023

MOSCOW, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Russia has thwarted an attempt by Ukraine to attack Moscow with three drones, said the defense ministry Wednesday.

The Russian air defense forces, it said, intercepted and destroyed two drones over the Mozhaysky and Khimki districts of the Moscow region, while the third one was jammed by electronic warfare and crashed into a building under construction in the Moscow-City complex.

No casualties were reported, the ministry said.

The Moscow airports Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky resumed normal operations, which were interrupted earlier by the drone attack, local media reported.

