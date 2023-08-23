China, S. Africa support dialogue in resolving Ukraine crisis

PRETORIA, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China and South Africa support dialogue and negotiation in resolving the Ukraine crisis, according to a joint statement released by the two sides here on Tuesday.

"The two sides further agreed that dialogue and negotiation is the only viable option for resolving the Ukraine conflict, and they will continue to promote talks for peace and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the issue," it said.

The statement was released after talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa. Xi arrived on Monday for a state visit to South Africa, where he will also attend the 15th BRICS Summit and co-chair with Ramaphosa the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue.

"Furthermore, China welcomed Africa's recent Ukraine-Russia peace mission," the statement noted.

An African peace mission visited Ukraine and Russia in June. The delegation presented a ten-point peace plan that calls for ending the conflict through negotiation and diplomatic means and de-escalating tensions on both sides.

