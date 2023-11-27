Home>>
Russia downs 9 drones targeting Moscow, other regions
(Xinhua) 09:26, November 27, 2023
MOSCOW, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Russia's Defense Ministry announced Sunday that the country's air defense forces had downed nine Ukrainian drones attempting to attack several regions in Russia, including Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his social media channel that the air defense forces had intercepted and destroyed several drones flying towards Moscow over the Moscow region early Sunday morning. There were no casualties or property damage, he added.
Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz also said on social media that two drones had been destroyed by the air defense system over the Bryansk region.
