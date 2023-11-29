Russia to deliver military aircraft to Iran

Xinhua) 11:21, November 29, 2023

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Mehdi Farahi said the arrangements have been finalized for the delivery of a number of Russian military aircraft to Iran on Tuesday.

In an interview with the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Farahi confirmed the upcoming delivery of the Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 jet trainers to the country's armed forces.

"The entry of the aircraft into the country has become certain and the process of receiving them is being gone through," Farahi said.

Shahriar Heidari, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said in January that the country would soon take delivery of a number of Su-35 fighter jets from Russia.

