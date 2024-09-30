2nd China supply chain expo to boost support for African participants

Xinhua) 09:21, September 30, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled from Nov. 26 to 30 this year, will offer increased support for participants from African countries, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) said on Sunday.

The enhanced support aims to "voluntarily and unilaterally open the Chinese market wider to Africa," following a decision made during the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation earlier this month, CCPIT spokesperson Wang Linjie told a press conference.

Specifically, the expo will tailor country-specific strategies to better match supply and demand, helping African businesses find suitable partners and purchasers in China, Wang said.

It will also feature forums and sideline events bringing together delegates from African governments, business associations, think tanks and international organizations, aiming to bolster Africa's presence in global industrial and supply chain cooperation, the spokesperson added.

"We will leverage the CISCE's role in promoting trade, investment, innovation and exchange to help Chinese and African companies deepen industrial and supply chain cooperation, while fostering mutual business growth, shared interests and common advancements," Wang added.

Multiple African countries, including Ethiopia, Cote d'Ivoire, Rwanda and Morocco, along with the African Union, have confirmed their participation in the second CISCE, focusing on sectors such as agriculture and mining.

A recent official report showed that China has remained Africa's largest trading partner for the 15th consecutive year, with bilateral trade reaching 282.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2023.

China has announced that it will give all the least developed countries having diplomatic relations with China, including 33 countries in Africa, zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)