U.S. firms lead overseas participation at 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo

Xinhua) 14:40, October 28, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- International exhibitors will make up 32 percent of participants at the upcoming second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), surpassing last year's level, with U.S. companies taking the largest share of overseas participation, a Chinese trade official said here on Monday.

The number of companies from Europe and Japan has also significantly surpassed that of the first expo, reflecting the continued optimistic outlook of foreign investors, as China is still considered their top supply chain partner for global resource allocation, said Zhang Shaogang, deputy director of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Zhang said the United States and the EU, among others, had recently introduced economic and trade restrictive measures against China. These unilateral measures are clearly against WTO rules and will have a negative impact on global industrial and supply chain cooperation, he said.

The CCPIT and the China Chamber of International Commerce, on behalf of the Chinese business community, have voiced strong opposition to such actions, calling on related parties to respect market economy laws and the principle of fair competition, cease wrongdoings, and uphold the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, Zhang said.

The Chinese side called for the resolution of disputes through consultation and dialogue to achieve mutually beneficial results and promote the development of the world economy, Zhang said.

The second CISCE will be held in Beijing from Nov. 26 to 30. As the world's first national exhibition on supply chains, CISCE aims to connect upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, bring together enterprises of various sizes, coordinate industry, academia, research, and practical application, and foster interaction between Chinese and international businesses.

