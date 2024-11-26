Beijing ready for 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo

Ecns.cn) 13:51, November 26, 2024

Posters promoting the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo are hung along the second ring road in Beijing, Nov. 25, 2024. (China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) will run from Tuesday to Saturday in Beijing. Themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the expo will see the participation of more than 600 companies, up about 20 percent from the first expo in 2023.

Posters promoting the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo are hung along the second ring road in Beijing, Nov. 25, 2024. (China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

Posters promoting the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo are hung along the second ring road in Beijing, Nov. 25, 2024. (China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

Posters promoting the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo are hung along the second ring road in Beijing, Nov. 25, 2024. (China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)