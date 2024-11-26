Li calls for stable supply chains

08:36, November 26, 2024 By Cao Desheng ( China Daily

Premier Li Qiang (front row, center) poses for a photo with the representatives of attendees of the second China International Supply Chain Expo before a symposium in Beijing on Monday. The expo, which begins on Tuesday and runs through Saturday in the Chinese capital, is the world's first national-level exhibition focusing on supply chains. (WANG ZHUANGFEI/CHINA DAILY)

Premier Li Qiang called on Monday for opposing all forms of decoupling and firmly upholding stable and unimpeded global industrial and supply chains.

He said that China is a key link in global industrial and supply chains and will continue to take concrete actions to maintain the stability and smooth operation of these chains.

Li made the remarks at a symposium attended by representatives of enterprises and organizations participating in the second China International Supply Chain Expo, which begins on Tuesday and runs through Saturday in Beijing.

He said that over the past few decades, global industrial and supply chains have gradually expanded with the deepening of economic globalization, which has promoted rapid economic growth and benefited all parties involved.

Exclusiveness leads nowhere, while openness is the right path forward, he said.

The premier warned that amid the sluggish global economic recovery, protectionist moves and overstretching of security are harming global industrial and supply chains, further driving up enterprise costs, reducing economic efficiency, and hindering common development.

He underlined the need to recognize the importance of global industrial and supply chains for the world economy, and called for building a broader consensus on strengthening cooperation on this issue.

Noting that the Chinese economy is improving while maintaining stability, the premier said the nation will continue to increase countercyclical adjustments to promote a sustained upturn in its economy. Furthermore, China will continuously foster and strengthen new growth drivers and steadily advance high-quality development, in order to make greater contributions to deepening global industrial and supply chain cooperation and promoting global economic recovery, he added.

China will step up the construction of a modern industrial system and strengthen the deep integration of technological and industrial innovation to contribute to the efficient operation, transformation, and upgrading of global industrial and supply chains, Li said.

He reiterated China's commitment to advancing high-standard opening-up, saying that the nation will further expand market access and welcomes more foreign enterprises to carry out industrial cooperation in China.

Li encouraged enterprises to be steadfast defenders of and active contributors to global industrial and supply chains, and to continue firmly supporting economic globalization.

He urged them to make greater efforts to promote innovation and the green transition of industrial and supply chains, work together to create more vibrant, resilient, and efficient global industrial and supply chains in order to seek better development of enterprises, and contribute to the common prosperity of all countries.

Business leaders from Sumitomo Electric Industries, Apple, Chia Tai Group, Rio Tinto Group, Corning, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Lenovo Group, TCL Technology Group, Yum China and the US-China Business Council attended the symposium.

They highlighted the Chinese market as a crucial part of global industrial and supply chains that significantly contribute to global connectivity and innovation. They also acknowledged China's commitment to developing new quality productive forces, implementing robust economic policies, and fostering an increasingly favorable business environment.

