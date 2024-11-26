2nd China Int'l Supply Chain Expo opens in Beijing
This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2024 shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China.
Themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the expo, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, kicked off in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Guests communicate at the opening ceremony of the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024.
Guests communicate at the opening ceremony of the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024.
Guests communicate at the opening ceremony of the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024.
Photos
