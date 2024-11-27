From link to global sync: inside the supply chain expo

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:33, November 27, 2024

A view of the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Venue) in Beijing on Nov 24, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) is taking place in Beijing from Nov 26 to Nov 30. This year's event with the theme "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," introduces a new exhibition area dedicated to advanced manufacturing supply chains. This expo brings together exhibitors from around the world, including European and American enterprises, as well as enterprises from ASEAN, Africa, and Latin America, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The Advanced Manufacturing Chain area at the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing on Nov 24, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

The Smart Vehicle Chain area at the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing on Nov 24, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

The Advanced Manufacturing Chain area at the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing on Nov 24, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo, with the theme "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," opens in Beijing on Nov 26, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

The Green Agriculture Chain area at the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing on Nov 24, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

