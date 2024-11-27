Flower markets in China's Yunnan start annual peak season

Xinhua) 14:35, November 27, 2024

People select flowers at a market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 25, 2024. Yunnan, a leading supplier of flowers for lunar new year decoration, has recently witnessed the start of annual peak season. These flowers, popular around the spring festival period (usually from early December to the Lantern Festival of the next year), are not only sold across the country, but also to overseas markets such as Japan and Russia. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Workers pack fresh-cut flowers ready for delivery at a planting base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 25, 2024. Yunnan, a leading supplier of flowers for lunar new year decoration, has recently witnessed the start of annual peak season. These flowers, popular around the spring festival period (usually from early December to the Lantern Festival of the next year), are not only sold across the country, but also to overseas markets such as Japan and Russia. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

A worker checks the growth of flowers at a planting base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 25, 2024. Yunnan, a leading supplier of flowers for lunar new year decoration, has recently witnessed the start of annual peak season. These flowers, popular around the spring festival period (usually from early December to the Lantern Festival of the next year), are not only sold across the country, but also to overseas markets such as Japan and Russia. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

A worker arranges flowers at a flower planting base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 25, 2024. Yunnan, a leading supplier of flowers for lunar new year decoration, has recently witnessed the start of annual peak season. These flowers, popular around the spring festival period (usually from early December to the Lantern Festival of the next year), are not only sold across the country, but also to overseas markets such as Japan and Russia. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Workers dye silver dollar plants at a company in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 25, 2024. Yunnan, a leading supplier of flowers for lunar new year decoration, has recently witnessed the start of annual peak season. These flowers, popular around the spring festival period (usually from early December to the Lantern Festival of the next year), are not only sold across the country, but also to overseas markets such as Japan and Russia. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

A worker shapes the stem of a flowering plant at a planting base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 25, 2024. Yunnan, a leading supplier of flowers for lunar new year decoration, has recently witnessed the start of annual peak season. These flowers, popular around the spring festival period (usually from early December to the Lantern Festival of the next year), are not only sold across the country, but also to overseas markets such as Japan and Russia. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Workers check the growth of flowers at a flower base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 25, 2024. Yunnan, a leading supplier of flowers for lunar new year decoration, has recently witnessed the start of annual peak season. These flowers, popular around the spring festival period (usually from early December to the Lantern Festival of the next year), are not only sold across the country, but also to overseas markets such as Japan and Russia. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

People select flowers at a market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 25, 2024. Yunnan, a leading supplier of flowers for lunar new year decoration, has recently witnessed the start of annual peak season. These flowers, popular around the spring festival period (usually from early December to the Lantern Festival of the next year), are not only sold across the country, but also to overseas markets such as Japan and Russia. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

People select flowers at a market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 25, 2024. Yunnan, a leading supplier of flowers for lunar new year decoration, has recently witnessed the start of annual peak season. These flowers, popular around the spring festival period (usually from early December to the Lantern Festival of the next year), are not only sold across the country, but also to overseas markets such as Japan and Russia. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

