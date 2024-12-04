We Are China

In pics: West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 10:36, December 04, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows cars running on the Yanggongdi Causeway in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo shows cars running on the Yanggongdi Causeway, under which boats sail, in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo shows cars running on the Yanggongdi Causeway in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tourists pose for photos in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

