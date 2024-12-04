Home>>
In pics: West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou
(Xinhua) 10:36, December 04, 2024
An aerial drone photo shows cars running on the Yanggongdi Causeway in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
An aerial drone photo shows cars running on the Yanggongdi Causeway, under which boats sail, in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
An aerial drone photo shows cars running on the Yanggongdi Causeway in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Tourists pose for photos in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Photos
