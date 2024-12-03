Migratory birds gather at Poyang Lake in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 15:43, December 03, 2024

Photo shows large flocks of wintering migratory birds arriving at Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, as winter approaches. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

On the evening of Nov. 30, large flocks of migratory birds returned to their lakeside habitats at Poyang Lake in Yongxiu county, east China's Jiangxi Province. As winter approaches, more and more migratory birds are arriving at Poyang Lake for the season. The air is filled with birdsong, and the lake's shallows are dotted with birds strolling leisurely, creating a spectacular scene.

According to staff at the Wucheng Conservation Station at the Jiangxi Poyang Lake National Wetland Nature Reserve, the county is now home to various migratory birds, including Siberian cranes, hooded cranes, common cranes, white-naped cranes, black storks, oriental storks, and cygnets.

The station employs ground patrols, aerial surveillance using drones, and an integrated smart wetland information management platform to monitor the wetlands and the birds. By tracking changes in the surrounding lakes and bird populations, and increasing collaborative conservation efforts, the station works to ensure a safe wintering environment for migratory birds in the lakes around Wucheng township.

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

