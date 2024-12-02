Rime-covered mountains create a scenic wonderland in NE China's Jilin
A spectacular display of rime ice has emerged at Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin city, northeast China's Jilin Province, as temperatures drop and day-night differentials widen. The delicate frost formations cling to trees across the mountainside, creating a crystalline landscape that resembles a traditional Chinese ink painting.
Jilin's rime is unique: while resembling ice and snow, it is neither. As one of China's four major natural wonders, the rime has become a celebrated tourist attraction. The region has hosted the International Rime Ice and Snow Festival for 30 years, drawing visitors to marvel at this natural spectacle.
Frost blankets Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin province, northeast China, drawing visitors to its crystalline winter landscape. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Rime ice adorns the alpine scenery at Beidahu Ski Resort, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Delicate rime frost clings to trees in a winter forest at Beidahu Ski Resort, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
This photo shows the rime-covered landscape of Beidahu Ski Resort, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Visitors take photos near the rime-covered scenery at Beidahu Ski Resort, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
This photo shows the rime-covered landscape of Beidahu Ski Resort, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Visitors hike through the rime-covered landscape at Beidahu Ski Resort, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
This photo shows the rime-covered landscape at Beidahu Ski Resort, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Rime ice transforms the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin province, northeast China, into a glittering winter wonderland. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
