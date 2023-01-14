Over 64,000 migratory birds winter in north China nature reserve
SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- More than 64,000 migratory birds have recently been spotted in a nature reserve in north China's Hebei Province, authorities said.
During the 2022-2023 migratory bird monitoring operations conducted from Jan. 7 to 11, the staff spotted 60 species of migratory birds, according to Zhang Yuguang with the resource protection bureau of Hengshui Lake National Nature Reserve.
These birds included six species under first-class national protection, such as the Baer's pochards and oriental white storks, an increase of two species compared with that of the 2021-2022 period, said Zhang.
"The Baer's pochards and oriental white storks are 'long-term residents' of Hengshui Lake," Zhang added. "We also monitored 16 bird species under second-class national protection, an increase of three compared with the 2021-2022 period."
A survey of wintering Baer's pochards and cranes in the 2022-2023 period was also completed, with 42 Baer's pochards and 3,860 grey cranes monitored.
Hengshui Lake is the only national nature reserve on the north China plain that maintains a complete wetland ecosystem of swamps, water, mud flats, meadows, and woodlands.
Photos
Related Stories
- Young man spends 10 years on uninhabited islet protecting “birds of myth”
- Black-headed gulls fly to Kunming for warmer weather in winter
- Hornbills prosper in Yunnan
- Across China: Power firm protects birds from dangers of transmission lines
- Measures taken for safety of birds and facilities in NE China
- Migrant birds seen at national nature reserve in SW China
- Birds enjoy cherry blossom in Fuzhou
- Birds forage at beach in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait
- Chubby birds confuse photographer
- Improved ecology provides better habitats for migratory birds in S China’s Guangxi
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.