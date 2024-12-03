Home>>
New plant species found in Yunnan
(Ecns.cn) 13:51, December 03, 2024
A new plant species is discovered at a nature reserve in Longling County of Baoshan, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (China News Service/Yu Yunjiang)
Chinese researchers discovered the new species Baphicacanthus cusia (Nees) Bremek in Longling County in 2010.
A new plant species is discovered at a nature reserve in Longling County of Baoshan, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (China News Service/Yu Yunjiang)
A new plant species is discovered at a nature reserve in Longling County of Baoshan, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (China News Service/Yu Yunjiang)
A new plant species is discovered at a nature reserve in Longling County of Baoshan, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (China News Service/Yu Yunjiang)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.