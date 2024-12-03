We Are China

New plant species found in Yunnan

Ecns.cn) 13:51, December 03, 2024

A new plant species is discovered at a nature reserve in Longling County of Baoshan, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (China News Service/Yu Yunjiang)

Chinese researchers discovered the new species Baphicacanthus cusia (Nees) Bremek in Longling County in 2010.

