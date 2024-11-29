Trending in China | The dulcet tones of the Hulusi flute

The hulusi, or gourd flute, is a traditional Chinese wind instrument cherished by ethnic communities in Southwest China's Yunnan Province. With its Calabash gourd body and multiple bamboo pipes, the free-reed instrument's simple yet graceful design reflects its deep cultural significance.

