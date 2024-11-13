Feature: Music provides cultural bridge between China, Italy

Xinhua) 08:27, November 13, 2024

ROME, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- An Italian conservatory plans to stage in China Turandot by the renowned Italian opera composer Giacomo Puccini, and the production will involve Italian singers and stage artists, alongside Chinese orchestras.

It was revealed by Giorgio Albiani, internationalization delegate of the Luigi Cherubini Conservatory of Florence.

Puccini's Turandot, set in ancient China, stands as an iconic example of how music can unite different cultures, Giovanni Pucciarmati, the conservatory's director, told Xinhua.

Other collaborations are also taking shape among Chinese and Italian music institutions.

Last week, a performance of the opera Marco Polo for Chinese audiences was staged in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

The opera was jointly produced by Zhejiang Conservatory of Music, the Benedetto Marcello Conservatory of Music in Venice, the Academy of Fine Arts of Venice and La Fenice Opera House Foundation.

The partnership between the two music conservatories has been strengthened by a newly-signed memorandum of understanding, which aims to foster exchanges such as teacher visits, joint student training, and artistic creation.

Fabio Moretti, president of the Venetian conservatory, expressed optimism for the future of this partnership, noting that it will provide a unique platform for mutual growth in the musical arts.

Such collaborations are essential for enriching the education and experience of students from both nations, he added.

In addition to partnerships in higher education, Italian artists are also boosting their engagement with Chinese audiences.

The Balletto di Roma completed its third Chinese tour this year, performing the modern ballet Juliet and Romeo in cities including Shanghai, Chongqing, and Haikou.

"Music is a profound language that not only bridges cultures but also offers unique interdisciplinary potential," said Albiani.

