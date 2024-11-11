Nine concerts in 11 days, Philadelphia Orchestra wraps up China tour

Xinhua) 13:46, November 11, 2024

Members of the Philadelphia Orchestra take selfies during the breaks in the performance in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

HAIKOU, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Philadelphia Orchestra wrapped up its China tour on Sunday evening in Haikou, Hainan Province, after giving its second and final performance in the country's southernmost capital city.

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 10, the U.S. ensemble held nine concerts in Beijing, Tianjin, Chengdu and Haikou as China and the United States celebrate the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.

It was the first time for the orchestra to play in Haikou in the tropical island province of Hainan, as well as in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province which is known as the hometown of giant pandas.

"We are delighted to perform in Haikou," said Matias Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra, describing it as "a history-making moment."

"Every piece of music has been specially selected for the performances we're giving in China, and I think the audiences in Haikou will greatly enjoy these beautiful pieces of music that we chose," Tarnopolsky added.

As the first American orchestra to visit China after the founding of the People's Republic of China, the Philadelphia Orchestra embarked on a historic tour in 1973 that marked a thaw in China-U.S. cultural exchanges.

In the more than five decades that followed, the orchestra has toured major Chinese cities more than 10 times, strengthening the emotional and cultural bonds between the two peoples.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Philadelphia Orchestra brought the magnificent "Sound of Philadelphia" to an excited audience in Haikou.

Besides two concerts, the orchestra also organized various activities, including music exchanges with students and faculty at Hainan University, and a pop-up performance at the city's landmark Wormhole Library.

"It's been a very busy day, but I know a lot of the musicians went out into the beautiful nature here. It's so incredibly lush and gorgeous," said Marin Alsop, principal guest conductor.

"Music can express thoughts and ideas that words alone cannot express. Music can bring people together," said Tarnopolsky. "The more we make music together in front of audiences or with other people, the better our world will be. And that's what the Philadelphia Orchestra is celebrating."

As the first American orchestra to visit Hainan, the Philadelphia Orchestra opens a new chapter in cultural exchange for the island province.

Hainan has been building a free-trade port, and at the same time expanding international trade and cultural exchanges around the world, aiming to become a globally recognized cultural and tourism destination.

