China's symphony orchestra performs in Vienna

Xinhua) 13:49, October 21, 2024

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a symphony concert given by the symphony orchestra of China's Central Conservatory of Music in Vienna, Austria. (Xinhua/He Canling)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a symphony concert given by the symphony orchestra of China's Central Conservatory of Music in Vienna, Austria. (Xinhua/He Canling)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a symphony concert given by the symphony orchestra of China's Central Conservatory of Music in Vienna, Austria. (Xinhua/He Canling)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a symphony concert given by the symphony orchestra of China's Central Conservatory of Music in Vienna, Austria. (Xinhua/He Canling)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a symphony concert given by the symphony orchestra of China's Central Conservatory of Music in Vienna, Austria. (Xinhua/He Canling)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a symphony concert given by the symphony orchestra of China's Central Conservatory of Music in Vienna, Austria. (Xinhua/He Canling)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)