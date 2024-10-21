China's symphony orchestra performs in Vienna
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a symphony concert given by the symphony orchestra of China's Central Conservatory of Music in Vienna, Austria. (Xinhua/He Canling)
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a symphony concert given by the symphony orchestra of China's Central Conservatory of Music in Vienna, Austria. (Xinhua/He Canling)
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a symphony concert given by the symphony orchestra of China's Central Conservatory of Music in Vienna, Austria. (Xinhua/He Canling)
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a symphony concert given by the symphony orchestra of China's Central Conservatory of Music in Vienna, Austria. (Xinhua/He Canling)
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a symphony concert given by the symphony orchestra of China's Central Conservatory of Music in Vienna, Austria. (Xinhua/He Canling)
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a symphony concert given by the symphony orchestra of China's Central Conservatory of Music in Vienna, Austria. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.