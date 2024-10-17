Chinese suona player blows audience away in Paris

(People's Daily App) 16:34, October 17, 2024

A brilliant performance by Liu Wenwen on the suona, a traditional Chinese double-reed woodwind instrument, left audience awestruck during a China National Symphony Orchestra concert in Paris on Tuesday. Liu, who has a PhD in suona performance, delivered a stunning rendition of the Chinese classic "A Hundred Birds Worshipping the Phoenix" in the heart of Paris.

