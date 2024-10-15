Music brings youths of China, U.S. closer

Xinhua) 14:36, October 15, 2024

TIANJIN, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- After their performance in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Sunday afternoon, the 14 members of Juilliard415, the prestigious large ensemble from Juilliard's Historical Performance Department, stood in a line and bowed to the audience, who reciprocated with warm appreciation.

Joseph W. Polisi, recipient of the Lifetime Honorary Prize at China's inaugural Orchid Awards, beamed as he joined in with the applause.

Polisi, president emeritus of the Juilliard School and chairman of the Board of Directors at the Tianjin Juilliard School, pioneered a similar tour through Chinese cities like Beijing and Shanghai over three decades ago; the first time an American student orchestra from the school performed in China.

In November 2023, China unveiled a five-year program inviting 50,000 American youths to engage in cultural exchanges and study opportunities.

"This is one of the reasons our orchestra is here," Polisi said. "We have a tradition of touring at Juilliard that spans decades. Everything we do aims to engage with the people of China, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come."

PROMOTING COMMUNICATION THROUGH MUSIC

Established in 2009, Juilliard415 derives its name from the pitch standard (A=415) that is traditionally associated with Baroque music performances.

From Oct. 11 to 15, the ensemble engaged in a five-day series of performances and scholarly exchanges at the Tianjin Juilliard School. Following this, they will embark on a tour to Beijing, Nanjing, Suzhou, and Shanghai, where they will perform Baroque compositions including concertos, dances and songs, introducing Chinese audiences to this seldom-heard repertoire.

This marks the first visit to China by a student orchestra from the Juilliard School in New York since 2008 and is Juilliard415's inaugural China tour.

"What's particularly important about this tour is that 415 will be presenting a type of music that is rarely heard in China, not just baroque music, but the fact that it's played on original instruments," Polisi said. "So we're hoping that this will be a unique and historic series of concerts."

The cultural exchanges between China and the U.S. through music began in earnest with the Philadelphia Symphony Orchestra's landmark visit to China in 1973, a pivotal event in the normalization of relations between the two countries.

Over the years, numerous exchanges have helped bridge the gap between the two peoples. This latest tour by Juilliard415 continues the tradition, fostering goodwill among young musicians from both countries.

Before their performance, the ensemble members participated in a piano performance forum and observed pre-college studio classes at the Tianjin Juilliard School. Fifteen-year-old Yang Hanzhi, a pre-college piano major, attended a master class led by Juilliard415's harpsichordist Nathan Mondry.

"He is so kind, and the atmosphere was wonderful," Yang said, who also had the opportunity to play the harpsichord for the first time.

Mondry expressed his appreciation for the experience, saying, "Everyone has been very welcoming. I would love to return to China in the future."

He Wei, CEO and artistic director of the Tianjin Juilliard School, revealed that in January 2025, resident faculty members from the Tianjin campus will visit the Juilliard School in New York for joint performances and teaching activities, further strengthening the relationship between the two institutions.

EXPERIENCING CHINA THROUGH TRIPS

During their visit to Tianjin, the ensemble immersed themselves in the city's vibrant cultural tapestry, taking a leisurely stroll through the Italian-style building area, indulging in local delicacies, and embarking on a nighttime cruise along the Haihe River. For many of the ensemble, this was their first time in China, an experience that has etched an indelible impression on their minds.

Mondry was captivated by the Tianjin Juilliard School campus. "This is a beautiful building, and the facilities are really top-notch," he said.

During a visit to Zhongshuge, a chic and contemporary bookstore, Polisi meticulously selected Chinese books for his grandson, a high school student who has been studying Chinese for four years. "I promised I'd bring him a gift," said Polisi, expressing his hope that his grandson will continue his Chinese studies to deepen his understanding of Chinese history and culture.

On the cruise, the ensemble members were abuzz with excitement, capturing photos and engaging in lively conversations. Annemarie Schubert, a violin graduate student at Juilliard's Historical Performance Department, hurried to the ship's deck, eager to immortalize every vista.

"The dazzling night scenery of Tianjin is stunning. There's so much to see and do, and I wish I had more time to experience everything," Schubert said.

Robert Mealy, director of Juilliard's Historical Performance Department, echoed her sentiments, saying, "We will remember this night for a long time. This has been a remarkable opportunity for our students to experience Chinese culture, something we have dreamed of for years, and we are delighted to finally be here."

"We hope very much to come back again and to make further bonds between Tianjin Juilliard School and Juilliard in New York," Mealy added. "It's very important for us."

