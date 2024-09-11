Vocal illusions: The magic of ventriloquism

(People's Daily App) 16:49, September 11, 2024

Ventriloquism, the art of producing sounds that appear from somewhere other than the performer, embodies both challenge and charm. Celebrated for its diversity and realism, it tests the performer's skills and improvisational abilities. This craft goes beyond mere imitation; it is a proper art form. Join us as we explore the magic of sound and discover the modern allure of this traditional craftsmanship!

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Shen Niming and Li Yunrou)

