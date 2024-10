In pics: China Pingtan Island Chorus Festival kicks off

Xinhua) 10:13, October 21, 2024

Audience are pictured during the China Pingtan Island Chorus Festival in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 19, 2024. The China Pingtan Island Chorus Festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A music band performs during the China Pingtan Island Chorus Festival in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 19, 2024. The China Pingtan Island Chorus Festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

