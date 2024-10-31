Chinese band performs during Omnipotent Youth Society North American Tour

Xinhua) 09:34, October 31, 2024

Chinese band Omnipotent Youth Society (Wanqing) performs during the Omnipotent Youth Society North American Tour in New York, the United States, on Oct. 29, 2024. The Omnipotent Youth Society North American Tour is held from Oct. 22 to Nov. 10 in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Boston in the United States, as well as Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver in Canada. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

