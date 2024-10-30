Feature: Kazan singer feels blossoming bond for Chinese folk music

KAZAN, Russia, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- In a small studio in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan Republic, the air was suffused with the melodic strains of the famous Chinese folk song "Jasmine Flower", or Mo Li Hua in Chinese.

This impressive rendition of the iconic Chinese song came from an unexpected source: Saida Mukhametzyanova, a 23-year-old Tatar singer who has developed a special affinity for Chinese music.

Saida's endeavor at Chinese folk music began over a year ago, driven by her curiosity and love for exploring music from different cultures.

Upon hearing "Jasmine Flower" for the first time, she perceived its striking similarities to the Tatar folk song "Galiyabanu" and was captivated by its beauty. Both songs feature a pentatonic scale and share flowing melodies and themes about the pursuit of love.

"That's why I had the idea to blend these two beautiful folk songs," Saida said.

Later, she discovered a seamless and natural way to blend the two songs, alternating between Chinese and Tatar lyrics while combining their melodies.

To perfect her performance of the Chinese portion, Saida dedicated herself to learning the language, focusing on every detail of the tone and pronunciation.

When she released this cultural mashup online, it garnered significant attention, with listeners praising the fresh take on both traditions.

This experience with Chinese folk songs has opened up more opportunities for Saida to perform at various China-Russia cultural exchange events, including one during the Games of the Future, a national event held in Kazan earlier this year.

Saida's keen apprehension about Chinese music has profoundly influenced her artistic vision. "Chinese culture often draws parallels between people and nature, which captivates me because it brings us closer to nature," she said.

"The melody is very beautiful, everything in it is harmonious, and it touches the soul. I told my parents that I need to focus my creativity and resources on China and Asia," she added.

She has embarked on a project to create an album featuring both Chinese and Tatar folk songs, which she hopes will serve as a musical bridge between the two cultures.

Saida also dreams of visiting China, a country of which she has yet to gain firsthand experience.

"I've sung Chinese songs, but I've never been to China," she said. "It has such a rich culture that has preserved its uniqueness for thousands of years. I want to see it with my own eyes."

