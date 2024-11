Philadelphia Orchestra stages concert in China's Haikou

Xinhua) 10:14, November 11, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows a performance by the Philadelphia Orchestra in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The American orchestra staged a concert in Haikou on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Members of the Philadelphia Orchestra take selfies during the breaks in the performance in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 9, 2024. The American orchestra staged a concert in Haikou on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

