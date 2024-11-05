Chinese pianist Lang Lang performs in Geneva

November 05, 2024

GENEVA, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese pianist Lang Lang staged a concert on Monday evening at Geneva's Victoria Hall, captivating a full house with his renditions of Schumann and Chopin's masterpieces.

"I feel that there is so much depth in his music," said attendee Elaine Choo from Singapore. "It was an incredible night."

Lang noted that he often includes pieces of Chinese music, like "Jasmine Flower," in his performance. "I hope to continuously promote Chinese music to the world by creating new compositions with Chinese elements at each stage of my career," he said.

Lang also revealed plans to perform two concerts with his mentor, Daniel Barenboim, at the Lucerne Festival next summer to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Switzerland.

"I aspire to cement the bridge of friendship between China and Switzerland through music," he added.

During this tour, Lang will perform in three Swiss cities -- Zurich, Geneva, and Basel.

