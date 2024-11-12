China appreciates Italy's cultural heritage protection, lost relics return work: spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the return of the 56 pieces of Chinese artifacts that were lost overseas for years and highly appreciates Italy's sense of responsibility in protecting cultural heritage and promoting the return of lost relics to countries of origin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks when asked to comment on China-Italy cooperation on the repatriation of cultural relics.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife viewed returned relics with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella a few days ago, Lin said, adding that this is the second event of this kind since the Chinese and Italian leaders witnessed repatriation cooperation outcomes in 2019. It demonstrates Italy's respect for China's cultural heritage and is a vivid example of China-Italy friendship.

China and Italy have carried out sound cooperation on the recovery and return of lost relics and achieved fruitful results in recent years, Lin said.

In October 2022, competent authorities of the two countries started the repatriation cooperation on this collection of cultural relics under the framework of the bilateral agreement aimed at preventing the illegal import and export of relics. Based on the identification opinions and legal basis provided by China, Italy decided to return the relics to China, Lin said.

The competent authorities are discussing the protection, restoration, research and display of the returned relics, he added.

"We stand ready to work with Italy to continue the dialogue and practical cooperation in relics repatriation and other fields, promote exchange and mutual learning between the two civilizations, and advance the deepening of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership," Lin said.

