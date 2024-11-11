Home>>
Italian president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:23, November 11, 2024
Italian President Sergio Mattarella lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)
