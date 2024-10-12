China ready to deepen party-to-party exchange with Italy: senior CPC official

Xinhua) 09:25, October 12, 2024

Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Beijing's Party chief, meets with Giuseppe Provenzano, head of the Italian Democratic Party's foreign affairs department, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Beijing's Party chief, met with Giuseppe Provenzano, head of the Italian Democratic Party's foreign affairs department, in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership, Yin said that China is willing to work with Italy to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen party-to-party exchange, strengthen practical cooperation, and promote the development of China-Italy relations and relations between China and Europe.

Provenzano said that the Italian Democratic Party stands ready to strengthen its traditional friendly relations with the CPC, push for the greater development of Italy-China relations and relations between Europe and China, and join hands to cope with various global challenges.

