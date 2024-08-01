Former Italian undersecretary: Chinese market important for Italian companies

(People's Daily App) 16:48, August 01, 2024

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid an official visit to China from July 27 to 31. What is the significance of this visit? What is the appeal of the Chinese market to Italian entrepreneurs? How should we view some Western countries advocating decoupling from China? The People's Daily asked Michele Geraci, former undersecretary of state at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development.

(Produced by Lin Rui and Zhan Huilan; Interns Hua Mukuan, Wang Yuqi, Li Yuan, and Liang Yaran contributed to this video)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)