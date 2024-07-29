Chinese premier holds talks with Italian prime minister

Xinhua) 08:06, July 29, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni here on Sunday, with both sides vowing to promote pragmatic cooperation.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership, Li said China is ready to work with Italy to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, carry forward the tradition of friendship between the two countries, advance exchanges and cooperation in various areas, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and make greater contributions to global peace and development.

He said China is willing to work with Italy to further strengthen political mutual trust, push bilateral relations toward a more mature and stable direction, and foster positive expectations for deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Li called on the two sides to continuously expand bilateral trade, promote the optimization of their trade, and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in fields such as shipbuilding, aerospace, new energy and artificial intelligence, as well as between small and medium-sized enterprises.

China is ready to work with Italy to host a series of activities commemorating the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death, and continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation in art, film and television, education and other fields, Li said.

He added that China supports Chinese companies investing in Italy and hopes that Italy will provide a fair, safe and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies and provide more convenience for Chinese citizens to travel to Italy.

Protectionism cannot protect competitiveness, and only opening up and cooperation can bring about mutual benefits and win-win results, Li said. It is hoped that the EU will view China's development in an objective and rational way, continue to see China as a partner, stay committed to dialogue and cooperation to promote the steady and sound development of China-EU relations, and jointly address global challenges, Li added.

Meloni said that Italy is committed to developing long-term, stable and sound relations with China and is willing to deepen practical cooperation in economy, trade, investment, industry, science and technology, culture and other fields.

Italy is willing to build a bridge of friendship, explore new ways of cooperation, unleash cooperation potential, build a closer cooperative relationship, and promote further development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, she added.

Italy is ready to play a positive role in the candid dialogue between the EU and China and foster a more stable cooperative relationship, Meloni said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)