Italian prime minister to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:37, July 25, 2024
BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will pay an official visit to China from July 27 to 31, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.
