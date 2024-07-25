Italian prime minister to visit China

Xinhua) 16:37, July 25, 2024

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will pay an official visit to China from July 27 to 31, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)