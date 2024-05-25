China's technologies to help accelerate global green transitions: expert

May 24

ROME, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China's technologies would play a role if Europe wants to accelerate green transitions, an Italian professor for international relations said here on Friday.

"China has made great investments in areas of electric vehicles, solar panels, and lithium batteries for many years and as a result, they're in a leading position," said Siliva Menegazzi, professor of international relations at the Department of Political Science at LUISS University, during an interview with Xinhua.

According to Menegazzi, also a founding partner of the Center for Studies of Contemporary China, the leading position of China means that countries seeking to accelerate their green transitions would certainly import China's technologies.

He said developing green energy-related sectors can trigger global competition. "But it is also a sector that can strengthen global cooperation, especially because they are sectors that can improve global environmental governance," he added.

"Of course, some countries are now prioritizing the development of their own domestic industries," Menegazzi said. "But while they are doing so, if they want to make the green transition quickly, the technologies from China will play a role."

