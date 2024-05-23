Home>>
China's Q1 green loans in figures
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:13, May 23, 2024
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China grants over 200 bln yuan from central budget for investment
- China to hold 3rd Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit in May
- China's fixed-asset investment up 4.5 pct in Q1
- China approves fixed-asset investment projects worth 320.7 bln yuan in Jan-April
- China's fixed-asset investment up 4.2 pct in first four months
- China's property development investment down 9.5 pct in Q1
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.