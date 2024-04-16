Home>>
China's property development investment down 9.5 pct in Q1
(Xinhua) 13:16, April 16, 2024
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's investment in property development fell 9.5 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2024, official data showed Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Investing in China brings opportunities for prominent European companies
- Hong Kong's new scheme to attract investment sees double-digit applications
- Profits of foreign-invested firms in China up 31.2 pct in first two months: data
- Interview: German "hidden champions" seek investment, cooperation in China
- More provinces are running fairs to further attract and utilize foreign investment
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.