Tuesday, April 16, 2024

China's fixed-asset investment up 4.5 pct in Q1

(Xinhua) 13:16, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment rose 4.5 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, official data showed Tuesday.

