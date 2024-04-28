China to hold 3rd Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit in May

Xinhua) 16:24, April 28, 2024

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit of 2024 will take place in Beijing on May 13, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) said on Sunday.

Some 34 countries and regions and 159 overseas institutions have signed up for the summit, Zhao Ping, spokesperson of the CCPIT, told a press conference.

These people include heads of international organizations and economic institutions, such as Dilma Rousseff, president of the New Development Bank, heads of chambers of commerce, business associations and trade promotion facilities, as well as high-level representatives from Tesla, Walmart, and other Fortune Global 500 companies, according to Zhao.

This year's summit will boost discussions by business leaders around the globe on smoothening supply chains, promote exchanges between entrepreneurs from the United States and China on turning the "San Francisco Vision" into reality, among other issues, Zhao added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)