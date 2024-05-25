Exhibition on Chinese characters held in Italy

ROME, Italy, May 24 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition focusing on Chinese characters kicked off Friday in Rome, Italy, offering visitors a glimpse into Chinese culture and history.

The event, themed "Culture Code in Chinese Characters," features replicas of oracle bones and interactive activities like calligraphy, drawing many Italians to participate.

"Although I don't understand Chinese, I enjoy exploring new cultures like Marco Polo did centuries ago. This exhibition helped me understand the link between Chinese characters and culture," said Antonio Ballarin, a member of the Academy of High Culture in Italy.

Riccardo Di Matteo, vice president of the China-Italy Association, emphasized the significance of cultural exchanges. "Italy and Europe should strengthen partnerships with China, promoting exchanges not only in the economic and trade fields but also in cultural areas," he said.

Li Xikui, vice president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, said that the exhibition aims to reveal the Chinese civilization to the Italian audience, fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

The exhibition, co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Government of Anyang City, the National Museum of Chinese Writing, and the China-Italy Association, will later tour across Italy.

