Exhibition themed "Code of Civilization in Chinese Characters" held in Rome, Italy

Xinhua) 13:02, May 25, 2024

A visitor learns about Chinese characters at an exhibition themed "Code of Civilization in Chinese Characters" in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A visitor learns about Chinese calligraphy at an exhibition themed "Code of Civilization in Chinese Characters" in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Visitor learn about Chinese sexagenary cycles at an exhibition themed "Code of Civilization in Chinese Characters" in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

