Commentary: China and Italy: The ideal duo to bridge East and West

08:29, July 31, 2024 By He Fei ( Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pose for a photo with entrepreneur representatives from China and Italy before the opening ceremony of the seventh meeting of the China-Italy entrepreneurs committee, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 28, 2024 (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

The Italian side and the EU should recognize that maintaining stable and mutually trusting relations with China serves their interests and contributes to global prosperity and peace. Italy can play a crucial role in nurturing these cooperative relations between China and Europe.

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- In a world increasingly troubled by geopolitical tensions and bloc confrontation, Monday's meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni underscored the importance of deepening mutual understanding and cooperation between nations.

As two major countries with ancient civilizations that stand at the two ends of the ancient Silk Road, the time-honored friendly exchanges between the two countries have made significant contributions to the overall exchanges and mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilizations and to the progress of humanity.

The emphasis on mutual learning comes at a critical juncture. As the world is grappling with complex challenges ranging from economic instability to climate change, the necessity of fostering genuine dialogue and partnership has never been more apparent.

By committing to enhanced mutual learning, China and Italy set an example that could help bridge divides and cultivate a more cohesive global community.

Meloni's visit coincides with the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death. Over seven centuries ago, Marco Polo's travels through China offered Europe a glimpse into the mystique of the East, bridging two vastly different worlds.

During her stay in Beijing, Meloni attended the inauguration of an exhibition featuring the Venetian merchant's journeys between the East and the West. In her speech, the Italian leader highlighted Marco Polo as a symbol of courage and ability to dare something extraordinary.

Marco Polo's journey underscores the timeless value of cross-cultural interaction. His detailed descriptions of China's innovations, governance and societal structures sparked curiosity and admiration in Europe, fostering a spirit of exploration and a quest for knowledge that transcended borders.

Today, Marco Polo's legacy is a crucial reminder that mutual learning can break down barriers, inspire progress, and build a foundation of trust and respect.

Meloni's visit also came as China and Italy celebrate the 20th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership this year. Italy signed multiple bilateral cooperative agreements with China during Meloni's first official visit to the country since taking office. The two sides also issued a 2024-2027 action plan to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Trade between China and Italy has prospered and brought tangible benefits to both peoples. China is Italy's largest trading partner in Asia and the biggest non-EU trading partner after the United States, while Italy is China's fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union (EU).

People visit the booth of Italy at ITB China 2024 in Shanghai, east China, May 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)

The Chinese market has provided rich opportunities for Italian enterprises, with made-in-Italy agricultural products, fashion and furniture exhibited at trade expos and reaching Chinese households.

Global technological advancement has opened up new prospects for pragmatic cooperation between China, the world's largest emerging economy, and Italy, the second-largest manufacturing powerhouse in Europe.

The two partners have complementary industrial advantages in chemicals, machinery, clothing and emerging areas such as biomedicine, green transition, aerospace and artificial intelligence. The need for deepening cooperation in these fields is growing. For example, Italian enterprises are participating in a project to develop China's first wide-body passenger aircraft.

Notably, in this regard, the two countries can achieve win-win outcomes in developing electric vehicles, where cutting-edge Chinese technologies and experienced Italian automotive designs complement each other well.

The large business delegation accompanying Meloni to China testifies to the genuine needs of a diversified Italian business community to ramp up cooperation with China.

Jean Paul de Jorio, chief legal officer of the Italian National Biodiversity Future Center, said Meloni's visit to China would enhance bilateral ties and praised the cooperative path the two countries have taken.

The visit also coincides with China's intensifying efforts to foster a more transparent, stable and predictable institutional environment while expanding market access.

The Italian side and the EU should recognize that maintaining stable and mutually trusting relations with China serves their interests and contributes to global prosperity and peace. Italy can play a crucial role in nurturing these cooperative relations between China and Europe.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)