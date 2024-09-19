Enriching journey filled with infinite inspiration

It has been 10 years since I first came to China, and my experiences living here have been an incredibly inspiring and enriching journey.

Maurizio Vrenna is awarded "Envoy of Picturesque Zhejiang" by the Zhejiang Culture and Arts Exchange Association, December 2022. (Photo provided by Maurizio Vrenna)

In 2014, I enrolled in a dual-degree program between a Chinese and an Italian university, beginning my studies at Tongji University's College of Design and Innovation in Shanghai. Here I encountered many outstanding professors and classmates from China and around the world. As a newcomer to a foreign land, I found everything around me interesting and novel. I began learning Chinese and immersing myself in Chinese culture. Subsequently, I returned to Italy to work on my PhD at Politecnico di Torino, but still aspired to teach at a university in China.

In August 2020, I embarked on a new journey by joining Wenzhou-Kean University in east China's Zhejiang Province to teach design. The blend of ancient customs and vibrant fashion in Wenzhou constantly stimulated my imagination and creativity. I dedicate myself to research, education, practice and communication activities, wholeheartedly unleashing my academic passion. I also cherished every opportunity to interact with the local people and collaborated with relevant departments to explore environmental, social, economic and cultural sustainability.

Over the past few years, my main research interest has been exploring ways to integrate traditional Chinese craftsmanship with new design elements to revitalize ancient techniques. I collaborated with well-known local footwear brands to develop a series of sneakers using innovative materials, with the theme of Chinese wuxing (known as "five phases" - wood, fire, earth, metal and water) to interpret the concepts and values behind this fivefold conceptual scheme that is found throughout traditional Chinese thought. I also led students to collaborate with a local ceramic center to design innovative 3D ceramic tiles with a unique aesthetic that embodies the essence of island culture.

In 2021, I went on a field investigation in Zeya township, located in the western part of Ouhai district, Wenzhou. I was deeply fascinated by Zeya Pingzhi, a type of traditional Chinese paper. The craftsmanship of the paper has well preserved and inherited the art of papermaking, which is one of the four great inventions of ancient China. It is hailed as a living fossil of ancient Chinese papermaking and has been included in the state-level intangible cultural heritage protection list in China. It used to be an economic pillar of the local community in Zeya.

A lamp featuring Zeya traditional paper as part of the Zeya Paper Reborn Project. Devised by Maurizio Vrenna, the project highlights traditional Zeya paper in its series of modern Chinese lamp designs. (Photo provided by Maurizio Vrenna)

However, due to the impact of modern lifestyles and rapid changes in consumer patterns, traditional papermaking was struggling to maintain its appeal and market competitiveness.

In order to breathe new life into this "living fossil," I devised the Zeya Paper Reborn Project. Combining traditional papermaking techniques with modern aesthetics, I collaborated with students to create five exquisite lamps, which showcased the beautiful natural scenery of Zeya and highlighted the region's ancient architectural features. These lamps were not just artistic creations – they could also be manufactured in large quantities as cultural and creative products, contributing to local economic development.

In 2022, our creations were exhibited at Longxi Art Museum in Zeya, once again bringing attention to the exquisite traditional papermaking techniques.

Currently, I am working in collaboration with the only remaining artist in Wenzhou who is still engaged in bamboo silk inlay artwork. Together, we are conducting research on a modern bamboo inlay project, aiming to introduce new materials, colors, shapes, patterns and production techniques to traditional bamboo silk inlay to deepen people's understanding of this ancient cultural heritage.

To enhance the global presence of Chinese culture and intangible cultural heritage, I have worked closely with local communities, studios and factories. Together, we have launched many successful design projects. At the same time, I have been dedicated to facilitating artistic design exchanges between Italy and China. This year, I am designing a tea and coffee set, aiming to showcase the similarities and differences between Italian and Chinese cultures. I hope that users can learn from each other's cultures while sipping a delicious cup of coffee or tea.

Throughout my stay in China, I have found love, made many good friends and increasingly felt the inclusiveness of Chinese civilization, which values diversity and openness. Extensive and convenient communication has been made possible by economic globalization, enriching our lives and propelling us toward a more vibrant future. I hope that my experiences in China can inspire more people to open their hearts and embrace one another, making cross-cultural exchanges an important force for fostering friendship among people from different countries.

(Maurizio Vrenna is an assistant professor of Design and the Industrial Design Program Coordinator at the Michael Graves College of Architecture and Design, Wenzhou-Kean University)

