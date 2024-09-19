Italian deputy PM hails ties with China

Xinhua) 09:32, September 19, 2024

ROME, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China and Italy, as inheritors of millennium-old civilization, will be able to use their wisdom to jointly promote global peace, stability and sustainable development, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has said.

"In the name of peace and global stability, the friendship between Italy and China is crucial," said Salvini on Tuesday at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy to Italy to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 20th anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership of the two nations.

He also said that he believes that dialogue, friendship, partnership, and collaboration between China and Europe are absolutely beneficial, positive, and necessary.

As Italy's minister of infrastructure and transport, Salvini also told Xinhua that he had great admiration for the path China has taken over the past 75 years. He thanked the Chinese community "for the contribution it brings to many Italian cities."

