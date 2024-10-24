China's police chief meets Italian interior minister on security cooperation

Xinhua) 21:54, October 24, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Italy on drug control and combating transnational organized crime, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said in Beijing on Thursday while meeting with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said that under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, China is willing to work with Italy to carry forward the traditional friendship, enhance strategic mutual trust, maintain exchanges through mechanisms, and enrich cooperation on law enforcement.

Wang noted that China stands ready to deepen practical cooperation with Italy in areas such as drug control and cracking down on telecom fraud and transnational organized crime, to effectively protect each other's national security interests and promote bilateral relations to a higher level.

Piantedosi said Italy is willing to enhance law-enforcement and security cooperation with China to jointly address security issues.

