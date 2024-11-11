China's top legislator meets with Italian president in Beijing

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met on Saturday with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Beijing.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the development of China-Italy relations continues to embrace new opportunities and achieve new results.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership, Zhao said that China is ready to work with Italy to deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, push bilateral relations to a higher level, and inject more positive energy into China-Europe relations and world peace and stability.

The NPC of China is willing to work with Italy's parliament to make good use of the regular exchange mechanism and other platforms to strengthen exchanges, Zhao said, calling on the two sides to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning on legislation, supervision and the rule of law, to provide legal guarantees for bilateral practical cooperation.

Mattarella said that Italy is willing to uphold the spirit of openness and cooperation, deepen cooperation with China in the fields of economy, trade and culture, among others, and strengthen exchanges between legislative bodies to promote the development of Italy-China and Europe-China relations.

