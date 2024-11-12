Cultural tourism thrives in China's Lijiang

Xinhua) 09:00, November 12, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows tourists visiting Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

According to statistics, the city has received 68.663 million tourists in the first three quarters of 2024, an increase of 20.71 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Artists perform in the outdoor musical "Impression Lijiang" at the Yulong Snow Mountain scenic spot in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 9, 2024. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

Artists perform in the outdoor musical "Impression Lijiang" at the Yulong Snow Mountain scenic spot in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 9, 2024. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows the scenery of Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 10, 2024 shows people visiting Lijiang ancient town in southwest China's Yunnan Province. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 8, 2024 shows the scenery of Lijiang ancient town during sunset in southwest China's Yunnan Province. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

People enjoy the night view of Lijiang ancient town in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 8, 2024. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows tourists visiting Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

Tourists visit Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 9, 2024. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

Tourists visit Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 9, 2024. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

An aerial drone photo taken from Heilongtan Park shows a view of the Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 11, 2024. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

Tourists view the sea of clouds on Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 9, 2024. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows tourists visiting Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2024 shows the scenery of Lijiang ancient town during sunrise in southwest China's Yunnan Province. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

A tourist poses for photos at Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 9, 2024. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

This photo taken from Heilongtan Park shows a view of the Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 11, 2024. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows the scenery of Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

People tour Lijiang ancient town in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 8, 2024. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows tourists visiting Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

This aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows sunlight shining on the Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. With the goal to build a world famous tourism city, Lijiang has been improving the service in its scenic spots such as Lijiang ancient town and Yulong Snow Mountain, in an effort to promote the high-quality development of its cultural tourism market.

