A duel of dancing colors on Lancang River
(People's Daily App) 15:10, November 01, 2024
As the Lancang River flows through Yunxian county in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, its clear blue waters collide with the sediment-rich currents of the Luozha River, forming a striking natural divide.
