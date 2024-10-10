Coffee shops in SW China's Yunnan help individuals with special needs integrate into society

People's Daily Online) 15:26, October 10, 2024

A coffee shop in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, is brewing up more than just lattes - it's a place of hope for individuals with special needs.

Duoduo is a 23-year-old barista with autism at Chuxing Cafe in Hepinglu neighborhood, Taihe subdistrict, Guandu district, Kunming. It took him two years to master the skills of making coffee.

The cafe, located in a Party service center, is the city's first coffee shop dedicated to helping individuals with special needs.

A barista makes coffee at Chuxing Cafe in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xin)

Since 2019, the coffee shop, co-built by Taihe subdistrict and a non-profit organization, has been offering free training and employment opportunities to individuals with special needs, including those with autism, cerebral palsy, and intellectual disabilities.

Duoduo, who was diagnosed with moderate autism, has a speech disorder, and is sensitive to noise.

For Duoduo's mother, Li Aiping, the cafe is a godsend. "After completing nine years of compulsory education, there was nowhere for him to go," she said. In 2021, Duoduo became the first to sign up for the training at the cafe.

Many older autistic youths had to stay at home, which led to functional decline, said Fu Xin, founder of the cafe.

At Chuxing Cafe, Fu and two baristas teach the skills of coffee-making step by step to individuals with special needs, providing tailored methods according to each individual's needs.

Parents accompany their children to make coffee at Chuxing Cafe in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhuang Zhibin)

Over the past three years, 50 individuals with special needs aged 17 to 37 have received training at the cafe, with 13 becoming skilled baristas after finishing their apprenticeship. Some can whip up seven cups of coffee in just 45 minutes.

The job at the cafe has been life-changing for Duoduo. He now has a daily routine and friends. His mother beams with pride, noting how he's gradually adapting to the noisy environment and developing social skills.

The cafe is jointly operated by several families, with each "special barista" working 3-4 hours daily and earning a small wage.

Fu believes that the meaning of the work goes far beyond making coffee. "The youths become emotionally stable and find a sense of self-worth. Making a cup of coffee brings them fulfillment," Fu said.

Fu's vision extends beyond the coffee counter. Thanks to the joint efforts of Fu and Taihe subdistrict, a children's home in Hepinglu neighborhood is available to individuals with special needs free of charge. They take part in various activities at the children's home every week. Over the past few years, Fu has organized art exhibitions featuring their artworks in Kunming.

Photo shows a picture at Chuxing Cafe in Hepinglu neighborhood, Taihe subdistrict, Guandu district, Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhuang Zhibin)

Since the beginning of last year, Chuxing Cafe's model has spread to other neighborhoods in Kunming, providing employment opportunities for individuals with special needs close to their homes.

Fu believes that teaching coffee-making skills isn't the goal of the charity work, but a means to help individuals with special needs integrate into society and prepare themselves for their future lives.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)